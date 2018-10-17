AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke names ahead of a trip to Texas to stump for O’Rourke’s Republican opponent, incumbent Ted Cruz.
Trump tweeted Wednesday “Beto is a flake” and that Cruz “has done so much for Texas,” including creating jobs and cutting taxes, but that “O’Rourke would blow it.”
That follows O’Rourke borrowing a Trump nickname for Cruz from when the two were 2016 Republican presidential rivals, calling the senator “Lyin’ Ted” during a debate Tuesday night in San Antonio.
Trump is traveling to Houston on Monday to rally for Cruz as O’Rourke has kept the race reasonably close, even in deeply conservative Texas.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Idaho wildlife official resigns after killing baboon family
- Interrogation gone wrong, rogue killers: What happened to Saudi journalist?
- America's most famous pimp, poised for elected office, dies
- Mueller said ready to deliver key findings in his Trump probe
O’Rourke sharply criticized Cruz during the debate. On Wednesday, he unveiled negative attack ads, further breaking with his usual bipartisan and feelgood image.