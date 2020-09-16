WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on congressional Republicans to support a massive economic relief bill with “much higher numbers” and stimulus payments for Americans, abruptly proposing an entirely different plan than what the Senate GOP sought to advance in recent days.

His Twitter post could reframe talks that have stalled for more than a month and put the focus on Senate Republicans at a moment when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was under pressure from her caucus to come up with a new solution.

Democratic leaders immediately seized on Trump’s new position and suggested it validated their position.

“We are encouraged that after months of the Senate Republicans insisting on shortchanging the massive needs of the American people, President Trump is now calling on Republicans to ‘go for the much higher numbers’ in the next coronavirus relief package,” Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. “We look forward to hearing from the president’s negotiators that they will finally meet us halfway with a bill that is equal to the massive health and economic crises gripping our nation.”

However, there was no immediate sign of a renewal of bipartisan talks. The window for action is dwindling quickly with Congress set to recess early next month and not convene again until after the election.

House Democrats in May passed a $3 trillion bill that would include new $1,200 stimulus checks for millions of Americans. But that measure never became law because the White House and Senate Republicans rejected many other parts of the bill. In the Senate, Republicans were unable to unify around a $1 trillion bill in July that also included another round of stimulus checks, because so many of their members opposed spending even that much.

Last week, the Senate GOP tried to advance an approximately $300 billion bill without stimulus checks, but Senate Democrats blocked it.

In his Twitter post on Wednesday, Trump mischaracterized Democrats’ position by saying they were “heartless” for not wanting “to give STIMULUS PAYMENTS to people who desperately need the money, and whose fault it was NOT that the plague came in from China. Go for the much higher numbers, Republicans, it all comes back to the USA anyway (one way or another!).” Democrats had, in fact, supported these additional stimulus payments.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., said in response to Trump’s tweet, “I assume that means he wants to make a deal.”

“I’m not sure what higher numbers, what that means. That probably needs to get translated for us,” Thune added. “But I know kind of what the threshold is for what we can get Republican votes for in the Senate, and I think if the number gets too high anything that got passed in the Senate would be passed mostly with Democrat votes and a handful of Republicans, so it’s going to have to stay in sort of a realistic range.”

Another senior Senate Republican, Roy Blunt of Missouri, said a deal could be reached but they likely needed an agreement by the end of September.

“We need to get busy finding out what we can all agree on,” he said, acknowledging it would have to be higher than the $1 trillion bill Senate Republicans released in July.

Blunt pointed to a $1.5 trillion proposal released on Tuesday by the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House, which included provisions allowing it to get smaller or larger depending on rates of hospitalizations and vaccinations.

“Maybe the escalator clause concept gives everybody a little something to brag about,” Blunt said. “There’s a deal there. I think it would be really a shame if we don’t figure out how to grab hold of it.”

Congress is scheduled to be in session through early October and they must also pass a spending bill to avert a government shutdown on Oct. 1.

Multiple efforts to revive the economic relief talks have failed, and Pelosi has recently come under pressure from moderate lawmakers, including some in tough reelection races, who do not want to recess for the election without voting on new aid for their constituents.

“I am hopeful that as leadership registers the anxiousness of members, both Democrats and Republicans, to get something done, that they will be responsive to that,” Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., a leader of the moderate Blue Dog Coalition, told reporters Wednesday. “And I think the tweet that Trump just sent out saying that he was open to more resources for the American people is a good thing, because they need more resources.”

Trump senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner on Tuesday said a deal might not come together until after the November election. Trump’s Twitter post on Wednesday suggested he wanted the matter dealt with urgently, however.

Congress passed, and Trump signed, the $2 trillion Cares Act in March, which sent $1,200 checks to millions of Americans as a way to try and contain some of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Those checks went to more than 100 million Americans, and Trump signaled on Wednesday that he wants to send another round of such checks, something Democrats have long supported.

But they have not been able to reach agreement because of other things Democrats want to put in the next relief bill that the White House doesn’t support, such as additional state aid.

Senate Republicans’ roughly $300 billion proposal included more unemployment benefits and small-business aid, among other things, but the measure couldn’t advance because it was blocked by Senate Democrats who decried it as woefully insufficient. House Democrats, meanwhile, have struggled to come up with a unified plan for how to negotiate with the White House. Trump’s comments on Wednesday could reset the process, though it wasn’t immediately clear where things would go next.

Pelosi has said repeatedly that Democrats would offer concessions to their May proposal and agree to a more narrow package that was around $2.2 trillion. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said earlier this week that $2.2 trillion was still too high.

Despite the pressure Pelosi is now confronting, she has indicated no willingness to back down and agree to a lesser deal.

“We have come down, but the needs of the American people — we can only go so far,” Pelosi said Wednesday on MSNBC. “We cannot have a Sophie’s Choice of feeding some children and not others, housing some people and not others.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has been the administration’s lead negotiator, has cited $1.5 trillion as a figure the White House might be able to agree to meet.