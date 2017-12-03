WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says a veteran FBI counterintelligence agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russian election meddling was a “Tainted (no, very dishonest?)” agent.
The president is suggesting the agency needs a dramatic overhaul under new FBI director Christopher Wray.
Trump tweeted Sunday: “Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI ‘agent’s role in Clinton probe under review.’ Led Clinton Email probe.”
The agent was removed during the summer after the discovery of an exchange of text messages viewed as potentially anti-Trump, a person familiar with the matter said Saturday. The agent had also worked on the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat
The person was not authorized to speak about it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.