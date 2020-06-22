WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump backtracked Monday from comments made in an interview over the weekend in which he refused to rule out meeting with Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, a move that would be at odds with his administration’s hard-line policy toward the dictator.

After a backlash from Democrats and some Republicans, Trump tweeted that he only would meet with Maduro, who has clung to power since a disputed 2018 election, to discuss “a peaceful exit.”

“Unlike the radical left, I will ALWAYS stand against socialism and with the people of Venezuela,” Trump wrote. “My Admin has always stood on the side of FREEDOM and LIBERTY and against the oppressive Maduro regime! I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power!”

In an interview with Axios published Sunday, Trump suggested he has had second thoughts about his decision to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela after the country’s disputed election and said he is open to honoring a request from Maduro to meet.

“Trump talks tough on Venezuela, but admires thugs and dictators like Nicolas Maduro,” Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said on Twitter in response to Trump’s comments in the interview. “As President, I will stand with the Venezuelan people and for democracy.”

Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., also offered a similar critique in a tweet, calling Trump’s comments “a sad day for the Venezuelan people, democracy, and American leadership” and reaffirming that she stands with “Juan Guaido and people of Venezuela.”

Advertising

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., took a gentler tone but also made clear in a tweet that he thought granting Maduro a meeting he has sought would be a mistake.

“The central goal of U.S. policy in #Venezuela is the return of democracy,” Rubio tweeted. “We have always been willing to facilitate a peaceful transition to democracy & constitutional order. But we will continue to reject any effort to keep #MaduroRegime in power or use talks as a delay tactic.”

According to Axios, Trump was open to a meeting with Maduro when asked about it during an interview that took place Friday in the Oval Office.

“I would maybe think about that,” Trump said. “Maduro would like to meet. And I’m never opposed to meetings – you know, rarely opposed to meetings. I always say, you lose very little with meetings. But at this moment, I’ve turned them down.”

Trump also expressed limited enthusiasm for following the advice of former national security adviser John Bolton to recognize Guaidó as the leader of Venezuela. Juan Guaidó declared himself president of the country following the 2018 election but has not been able to take control of the government from Maduro since then, despite support from the United States and numerous other countries.

Asked whether he regretted his decision to follow Bolton’s advice, Trump initially said “not particularly,” Axios reported. But then went on to say: “I could have lived with it or without it, but I was very firmly against what’s going on in Venezuela.”

Advertising

Of his decision Trump said, “some people like it, some people didn’t.”

“I was OK with it,” he added. “I don’t think it was – you know, I don’t think it was very meaningful one way or the other.”

Trump’s comments came following the release of excerpts from Bolton’s new book that, among other things, portrays Trump as unenthused about Guaidó from the outset.

According to Bolton, Trump described Guaidó as ‘weak” and Maduro as “strong.”

“By spring, Trump was calling Guaidó the ‘Beto O’Rourke of Venezuela,’ hardly the sort of compliment an ally of the United States should expect,” Bolton wrote, referring to the former Texas congressman whose Democratic presidential campaign never gained traction despite initial hype.

In his book, Bolton also wrote that Trump said at one point that invading Venezuela would be “cool” and that the South American nation was “really part of the United States.”

A Trump meeting with Maduro would be at odds with the large amount of energy Trump’s administration has placed in seeking to boost Guaidó. Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have been particularly vocal.

In March, the Justice Department charged Maduro and 13 other Venezuelan officials with narcoterrorism. In the department’s news release, Maduro was described as the “Former President of Venezuela.”

Others who promptly spoke out in response to Trump’s musings about a meeting with Maduro included Florida Sen. José Javier Rodriguez, a Miami-area Democrat, who called the president’s comments “a slap in the face to our vibrant Venezuelan community.”

“This betrayal of the fight for democracy in Venezuela confirms that Trump’s rhetoric was false hope all along,” he said on Twitter.

Conservative commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, a frequent Trump critic, also took the president to task, saying he and his “minions” had come to Miami to “give showy anti-Maduro speeches.”

“People in Venezuela took to streets thinking Trump had their back,” she tweeted. “Many were jailed, beat, killed. It was a political ploy.” She said Trump does not care and that “Rubio et al, played along. Simply gross.”