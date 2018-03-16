President Donald Trump’s lawyers filed two motions in U.S. District Court in California in a public legal fight that Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, started last week.

President Donald Trump, weighing in directly on the Stephanie Clifford case for the first time, claimed in court papers filed by his lawyers Friday that the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him violated a confidentiality agreement at least 20 times, exposing her to damages of at least $20 million.

Trump’s lawyers filed two motions Friday in U.S. District Court in California in a public legal fight that Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels, started last week. That’s when she sued to get out of an agreement that she had struck to be paid $130,000 to stay silent about an affair she alleges to have had with Trump starting in 2006.

Trump formally joined his legal team’s response to Clifford’s suit in a motion, filed Friday, to move the case from state court in Los Angeles, where Clifford filed her claim, to federal court.

Trump’s reason for asking that the case be moved probably concerns the Federal Arbitration Act, which makes arbitration the preferred forum for resolving many kinds of disputes. Federal courts have applied that law more strictly than state courts, particularly ones in California. Trump may be hoping that his chances of keeping the dispute in arbitration and out of public view are better before a federal judge than a state one.

Until now, Trump had kept his distance from the legal wrangling, leaving it to his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to take the lead in disputing Clifford’s claims. And the White House has refused to say how involved Trump had even been in the initial agreement with Clifford, signed in October 2016.

When Cohen brought a temporary restraining order seeking to silence Clifford in late February, he did so on behalf of a shell company he used to pay her through, not on behalf of Trump.

Cohen and Trump allege that Clifford has already violated the nondisclosure agreement at least 20 times. And she may be poised to violate it again March 25, when CBS’ “60 Minutes” tentatively plans to broadcast an interview with her.

Trump’s name surfaced in one of two motions his legal team filed Friday in Los Angeles. One, in the name of the shell company, Essential Consultants, and filed on behalf of Cohen sought to move the suit to federal court from Los Angeles Superior Court, where Clifford filed the suit. The filing accused Clifford of violating the agreement’s confidentiality clauses more than 20 times and said she could be liable for $1 million in damages for each violation.

The second motion states that Trump joins Essential Consultants in seeking the change of venue and ends with the statement, “Mr. Trump intends to pursue his rights to the fullest extent permitted by the law.” That filing said the president planned to join an “anticipated petition” to have the case heard by an arbitrator.

Representing Trump in the case was a new lawyer, Charles Harder, who is best known for bringing the Hulk Hogan sex-tape case that effectively put the gossip news site Gawker out of business roughly two years ago. Harder previously represented Melania Trump in a case against British tabloid The Daily Mail.

Trump’s team filed the motions one day after news broke that “60 Minutes” was planning to run a segment featuring Clifford and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, this month. Trump’s representatives have denied the allegations that he had an affair with Clifford.

Avenatti responded late Friday that the president was engaging in “bullying tactics” aimed at moving the case “behind closed doors, outside of public view and scrutiny.”

He seized on the monetary damages the president’s team indicated it was seeking. “The fact that a sitting president is pursuing over $20 million in bogus ‘damages’ against a private citizen, who is only trying to tell the public what really happened, is truly remarkable — likely unprecedented in our history,” Avenatti said. He added, “We are not going away and we will not be intimidated by these threats.”

Daniels and her lawyer have drawn a steady stream of intense news coverage since she filed her suit. Avenatti has appeared regularly on television to reveal new details about the effort to keep Clifford quiet during the presidential campaign, which culminated in the deal for her silence in October 2016.

On Friday, for instance, Avenatti said on the MSNBC program “Morning Joe’’ that Clifford had been threatened with physical harm to stay silent about her story, though he did not say by whom or when. Speaking on “New Day” on CNN, he said she would provide details on “60 Minutes,” saying, “She’s going to be able to provide very specific details about what happened here.”

A day earlier, Avenatti said other women alleging involvement with Trump had approached his office, later adding that two of those women said they had signed nondisclosure agreements to maintain their silence. He said, however, that he had not vetted their claims.

Asked about Avenatti’s allegation relating to threats on Friday, the president’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said she had “no knowledge” about it, but “obviously we take the safety and security of any person seriously.”

Avenatti revealed this week that Cohen had received help from a Trump Organization lawyer in initially seeking the restraining order against Clifford. That lawyer said she was working in a personal capacity and not on the company’s behalf.

The $130,000 payment to Clifford has become a matter of keen interest for government watchdog groups. At least two complaints to the Federal Election Commission allege the money was meant to influence the presidential election and therefore amounted to an illegal in-kind contribution to the Trump campaign.

Cohen has acknowledged making the payment to Clifford, but he has never explained what it was for. And he has insisted that he was not reimbursed for the payment by the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign.