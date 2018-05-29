SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Republicans vying for a Utah Congressional seat are sharply divided on what it means to be conservative in the era of President Donald Trump.
Challenger Chris Herrod said during a testy debate on Tuesday that he is more conservative, pro-Trump candidate. Incumbent John Curtis said Utah voters are conflicted about the president and appreciate his more-centrist stance.
The two candidates differed on issues like tariffs, gun control and immigration.
Curtis won the seat in three-way race against Herrod in a special election held six months ago.
Herrod challenged the former Provo mayor again this year, and narrowly kept him from winning the nomination outright at a convention of conservative GOP party members.
The two will face off in a primary on June 26. The winner will be favored to win in the heavily Republican district.