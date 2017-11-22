JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster exists in Mississippi and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Nate.

Trump, in a news release Wednesday, said federal help is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair of facilities damaged by Nate between Oct. 6 and Oct. 10 in the counties of George, Greene, Harrison and Jackson.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.