CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration in West Virginia for severe storms in February.

The White House announced the approval Tuesday for public assistance for 21 of the state’s 55 counties and for hazard mitigation for the entire state.

Severe storms on Feb. 14 and Feb. 20 caused flooding, mudslides and wind damage in the state.

The counties included for public assistance are Brooke, Cabell, Calhoun, Doddridge, Hancock, Harrison, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler, Wayne, Wetzel, Wirt, and Wood.