CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration in West Virginia for severe storms in February.
The White House announced the approval Tuesday for public assistance for 21 of the state’s 55 counties and for hazard mitigation for the entire state.
Severe storms on Feb. 14 and Feb. 20 caused flooding, mudslides and wind damage in the state.
The counties included for public assistance are Brooke, Cabell, Calhoun, Doddridge, Hancock, Harrison, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler, Wayne, Wetzel, Wirt, and Wood.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry