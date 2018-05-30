President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster for parts of Maine that were severely damaged by a pair of winter storms in March.

The first storm was a nor’easter that whipped the region with strong winds and caused coastal flooding at high tide on March. Less than a week later, a second nor’easter pummeled the region with as much as 19 inches of snow.

The declaration by the president allows federal funding to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.

Officials say federal funding is available to governments and some private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repairs in York County. Federal funds are also available for hazard mitigation measures statewide.