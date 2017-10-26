TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is tapping a top Florida legislator to join his administration.

The White House on Thursday announced that Trump is nominating Rep. Carlos Trujillo to become ambassador to the Organization of the American States.

Trujillo, a Miami Republican and an attorney, is currently the budget chairman for the Florida House. Trump had previously named him as one of the four U.S. representatives to the United Nations general assembly.

The 34-year-old Trujillo was an early supporter of Trump’s bid for the White House.

Trujillo said in a text message that he does not plan to resign from the Florida House until after he is confirmed by the U.S. Senate. That could mean he could continue to serve as budget chairman during the 2018 session that starts in January.