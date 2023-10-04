Donald Trump’s campaign announced Wednesday that it had raised $45.5 million from July through September, an enormous sum that tripled what his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, had revealed raising earlier in the day.

The Trump haul, which was built in part by an outpouring of money after his mug shot in Georgia became public following his fourth indictment, gives the former president a critical financial edge at the most important juncture of the campaign.

Trump’s campaign said that he entered October with $37.5 million on hand, $36 million of which was eligible to be spent on the 2024 primary race. Top aides to DeSantis’ campaign had said earlier Wednesday that his operation had raised $15 million in the quarter and entered October with only $5 million on hand that could be spent in the primary.

The Trump campaign said in a statement that the figures were “a grave indication that Ron’s candidacy may not live to see the Iowa caucuses in January, or even the end of this month.”

No other campaigns have announced their fundraising for July, August and September; any numbers released by the campaigns cannot be independently verified until the filing of public reports, which are due Oct. 15.

The Trump campaign’s fundraising has risen each quarter this year. DeSantis raised less in the most recent quarter than in the previous one, as his campaign has slipped in the polls and faced a barrage of coverage of its shortcomings and struggles, including two rounds of staff layoffs over the summer.

The DeSantis team told staff members Wednesday that about one-third of them would be relocating from the current Tallahassee headquarters in Florida to Iowa, the kickoff state where he is increasingly trying to make a stand against Trump.

In some polls, DeSantis has fallen behind a third rival, former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina, in two of the other early states: New Hampshire and South Carolina.

A spokesperson for Trump, Steven Cheung, said the $45.5 million haul did not include any refunds that the former president’s political action committee might have received from an allied super PAC.

Trump’s PAC, which has covered his legal fees as he fends off his four indictments, requested a refund of a $60 million transfer it had given the super PAC last year. It gave back more than $12 million in the first half of the year.