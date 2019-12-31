WASHINGTON – The Trump administration plans to ban most flavored e-cigarettes pods – closed cartridges that contain vaping liquids and are popular among young people – while sparing the kind of products typically sold by vape shops, according to a senior administration official.

The ban, which would not cover menthol- and tobacco-flavored pods, is likely to be announced later this week, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official described the action as a compromise between those in the administration who have been pushing for a comprehensive flavor ban to stem the surge in youth vaping and others – including Trump campaign officials – who have warned the White House about the potential political impact of job losses in vape shops caused by a sweeping prohibition.

The official also said the recent increase in the legal age for buying tobacco products – a measure included in a year-end spending bill – reassured some that a less-than-comprehensive ban could still be effective in combating youth use.

The administration’s plans were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Companies such as Juul Labs, NJOY and others popularized the use of e-cigarettes that use disposable, pre-filled pods in various flavors. Many are sold in convenience stores, though Juul has stopped selling its flavored pods except for menthol and tobacco.

The kind of products sold in vape shops can be refilled and used by customers to mix flavors of their choice.