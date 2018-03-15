WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday imposed fresh financial sanctions on Russian government hackers and spy agencies to punish Moscow for interfering in the 2016 presidential election and for a cyberattack against Ukraine and other countries that officials have characterized as “the most destructive and costly” in history.

Sanctions also were imposed on individuals known as “trolls” and Russian organizations that supported them in connection with the election interference.

The administration on Thursday also alerted the public that Russia is targeting the U.S. energy grid with computer malware that could potentially sabotage the systems.

The move seeks to deter Russia from tampering in this year’s midterm elections and is intended to signal that the United States will not allow Russian aggression in cyberspace to go unchallenged.

“The administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyber activity, including their attempted interference in U.S. elections, destructive cyberattacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “These targeted sanctions are a part of a broader effort to address the ongoing nefarious attacks emanating from Russia.”

The sanctions stand in contrast to President Trump’s reluctance to blame the Kremlin for its interference in the 2016 presidential race despite the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Moscow did so.

The action comes on the heels of the United States, France and Germany joining Britain in denouncing Russia for a brazen poison attack that has left a former Russian spy and his daughter comatose in a Salisbury, England, hospital. On Wednesday Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats in retaliation.

It comes, too, as the outgoing head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command has warned that if the United States does not take punitive or deterrent action against Russia, its malicious activity will continue.

Mnuchin said that his department intends to impose additional sanctions to hold Russian officials and oligarchs “accountable for their destabilizing activities by severing their access to the U.S. financial system.”

A June 2017 cyber attack, delivered through a mock ransomware virus dubbed NotPetya, wiped data from the computers of banks, energy firms, senior government officials and an airport. Systems in Ukraine were hit hardest, but U.S. companies, including shipping giant FedEx and the pharmaceutical firm Merck, also were affected, losing hundreds of millions of dollars in earnings. So far, the attack has cost companies around the world $1.2 billion in revenue, according to the cybersecurity firm Cybereason.

In February, the White House and the British government publicly blamed the attack on Russia. And the CIA privately concluded with “high confidence” in November that the Russian GRU military spy agency was behind the virus. The attack was seen as an effort to disrupt that country’s financial system amid its ongoing war with separatists loyal to the Kremlin.

The attacks reflect Russia’s mounting aggression in cyberspace as part of a larger “hybrid warfare” doctrine that marries traditional military means with cyber-tools to achieve its goal of regional dominance.

As part of the pushback, the Homeland Security Department and the FBI are releasing malware “indicators” related to a Russian government cyber campaign against critical industries, including water, aviation, critical manufacturing and energy.