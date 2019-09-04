The Trump administration announced new rules on Wednesday to roll back requirements for energy-saving light bulbs, a move that could contribute to the greenhouse-gas emissions that cause climate change.

The Energy Department’s filing in the Federal Register will prevent new efficiency standards from going into effect on Jan. 1 under a law passed in 2007.

The changes are likely to be challenged in court. “We will explore all options, including litigation, to stop this completely misguided and unlawful action,” said Noah Horowitz, director of the Center for Energy Efficiency Standards at the Natural Resources Defense Council, last week in anticipation of the move.

The gradual shift toward more efficient light bulbs is one of the largely unsung success stories in the fight to reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. “U.S. household energy consumption is down 6% since 2010, and this is due in part to the increase in the use of energy-efficient lighting, said Lucas Davis, a professor in the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

LED bulbs show how seemingly modest shifts in technology can have a profound effect on people’s lives — and wallets. Because of their long life and energy efficiency, an LED bulb can save consumers an estimated $50 to $100 over its several-year lifetime.

Congress passed legislation to phase out inefficient incandescent and halogen bulbs in 2007, during the administration of President George W. Bush.

Although the bill was passed with bipartisan support, some conservative lawmakers turned the transition into a partisan dispute during the Obama administration. However, “This is not a partisan consumer good anymore,” Davis said. “In 2019, so many consumers now have experiences with LEDs — LEDs are being sold in large volumes in all 50 states.”

One part of the new standards would have required the adding of four kinds of incandescent and halogen light bulbs to the energy-efficient group: three-way, the candle-shaped bulbs used in chandeliers; the globe-shaped bulbs found in bathroom lighting; reflector bulbs used in recessed fixtures; and track lighting. A rule that will be published Thursday in the Federal Register will eliminate the requirement for those four categories of bulbs.