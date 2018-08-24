SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a settlement with environmental groups, the Trump administration has agreed to designate critical Pacific Ocean habitat for endangered humpback whales.
The animals face threats from getting tangled in fishing gear, oil spills and being struck by ships. Federal authorities have designated three groups of West Coast humpbacks as endangered or threatened.
The suit by the Center for Biological Diversity, Turtle Island Restoration Network and Wishtoyo Foundation, a nonprofit that represents Native American tribes, was settled Friday in federal district court in San Francisco.
The National Marine Fisheries Service agreed to designate critical habitat for the animals by mid-2019 and finalize those boundaries a year later.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 5 rescued from flooding as hurricane pelts Hawaii with rain WATCH
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
- Oregon man gets jail time for harassing Yellowstone bison
- Sen. John McCain will no longer be treated for brain cancer, family says
- Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song
The environmental groups say endangered species with protected critical habitat are twice as likely to show signs of recovery as those without it.