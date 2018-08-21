WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio of ripping off his rhetoric.
Trump tweeted Tuesday that de Blasio “just stole my campaign slogan: PROMISES MADE PROMISES KEPT! That’s not at all nice. No imagination!”
The mayor responded by Twitter: “The difference is that I’m not lying when I say it.”
De Blasio appeared at an event Monday standing next to a sign that read “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- If you think the political divide is worse than ever, you may be right
- Taco Bell loses $42 million Chihuahua ruling
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
- Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort
Trump has featured similar signs at his rallies.
The Democratic mayor of the president’s hometown, de Blasio has been a critic of Trump.
The campaign mantra has been used in the past by politicians stressing their accomplishments. Former Michigan Gov. John Engler, a Republican, used the slogan when he won re-election in 1994.