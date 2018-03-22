CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Casper businessman Dave True has been elected the next president of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees.

True has served as the board’s vice president for the past two years and will take over the president position from John MacPherson in May.

True first was appointed as a trustee by Gov. Matt Mead in 2013. In addition to serving as vice president, he was the board’s treasurer in 2014-15.

Jeff Marsh, of Torrington, was elected vice president; Kermit Brown, of Laramie, was elected secretary; and John McKinley, of Cheyenne, was elected treasurer.

The UW Board of Trustees consists of 12 members appointed to six-year, staggered terms. As the university’s governing body, the trustees’ responsibilities include setting major policy and budgetary matters.