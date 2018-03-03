CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A fire at a large trucking yard on Carlsbad’s southern outskirts forced traffic to divert from a major highway that connects southeastern New Mexico and Texas.

The fire Saturday shut down a portion of U.S. 285 and motorists were asked to find alternate routes in the area.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that the incident Saturday included an explosion likely caused by combustion of some flammable chemicals but there no injuries were reported.

Eddy County sheriff’s Lt. Matt Hutchinson says up to eight volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze. He says its cause isn’t known.

The trucking yard offers numerous services for the oil and gas industry.