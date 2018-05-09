BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A trial begins next Monday in Billings for a Montana trucking company and its owner charged with crimes including moving hazardous materials without the proper paperwork.

The case was revealed after a December 2012 explosion at an oil product processing plant near Wibaux injured three workers and caused a fire that burned for eight days.

Woody’s Trucking of Baker and owner Donald Wood Jr. have pleaded not guilty to federal wire and mail fraud and obstructing a federal investigation.

Prosecutors say Woody’s Trucking was hauling flammable natural gas condensate from North Dakota to Custom Carbon Processing Inc. after telling its insurance company it was hauling saline water. Wood also is charged with ordering a driver to falsify a bill of lading that Wood sent to his insurance company and federal investigators.

