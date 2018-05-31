BEAVER CROSSING, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a truck driver was killed after the truck struck another semitrailer on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday near the Beaver Crossing interchange in Seward County. The Nebraska State Patrol says the truck was pulling a trailer loaded with cars eastbound when it struck a sport utility vehicle from behind, ran across the median and struck the westbound semitrailer.

The patrol says the driver of the vehicle hauler was fatally injured. The other trucker was taken to a York hospital. The two people in the SUV weren’t hurt.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.