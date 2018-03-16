FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Texas truck driver has been charged in a Michigan crash that killed a man and his young daughter, and critically injured another.

Thirty-four-year-old Dalibot Sakotic of Wylie, Texas, was arraigned Friday in a Flint court on charges of manslaughter and reckless driving. He’s jailed on a $500,000 cash bond.

Prosecutors say his tractor-trailer slammed into a car Wednesday on Interstate 69 that was carrying members of a Davison family.

The two rear-seat passengers, 27-year-old Cody Thomas and his 3-year-old daughter, Aria Thomas, were killed. The driver remains in the hospital with serious injuries, and the fourth occupant who escaped serious injuries was the wife of the deceased man and mother of the child.

Genesee County prosecutors’ spokesman John Potbury says Sakotic has requested a court-appointed attorney.