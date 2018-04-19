WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — A trucker suffered serious chemical burns while unloading hydrous ammonia from his semi at the Minn-Dak Yeast Plant in Wahpeton.

Richland County sheriff’s officials say 43-year-old Ryan Moody was accidentally sprayed in the face while unloading the chemical Thursday. Moody was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, then taken by air to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. There’s no immediate word on his condition.

Moody’s semi is owned by Wayne Transports of Rosemount, Minnesota.