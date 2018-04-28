LAGRANDE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Oregon are searching for a missing trucker who apparently turned his tractor-trailer off the planned route.

Oregon State Police say 22-year-old Jacob Cartwright was driving the 400 miles (645 kilometers) on Tuesday from Portland in northwest Oregon to Nyssa in eastern Oregon near the Idaho border.

Little Trees Transportation owner Roy Henry says satellite location devices show that Cartwright started along the route in a green 2005 Kenworth but never arrived.

Satellite devices show the truck turned off Interstate 84 and headed south on Highway 395 at Pendleton.

Satellite information and Cartwright’s cellphone late Tuesday gave a location near Starkey, and on Thursday near Hilgard State Park near La Grande.

Police have searched the locations with aircraft but found nothing.

Cartwright is white, 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds.