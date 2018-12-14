KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A truck veered off a mountain road in Nepal on Friday, killing at least 16 people and injuring many others.
Villagers were returning from a funeral and traveling in an open truck when it went off the roadway, police said.
The truck rolled about 500 meters (1,640 feet) on the mountain slope near Dupcheswor village, which is about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of the capital, Kathmandu.
Rescuers were working to help the injured and have recovered 16 bodies. The injured have been driven to hospitals for treatment.
Freezing temperatures, darkness and the remote location were making rescue work difficult.
Vehicle crashes are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads in the mountainous country of Nepal.