PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say ramps from northbound and southbound Interstate 17 to the eastbound Loop 101 freeway in north Phoenix likely will remain closed through the Thursday morning commute due to a wreck.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says a tractor-trailer rig rolled over, spilling its load of cement.

Crews are cleaning up the mess.

ADOT says drivers should consider alternate routes and allow for extra travel time.