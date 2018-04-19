PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say ramps from northbound and southbound Interstate 17 to the eastbound Loop 101 freeway in north Phoenix likely will remain closed through the Thursday morning commute due to a wreck.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says a tractor-trailer rig rolled over, spilling its load of cement.
Crews are cleaning up the mess.
ADOT says drivers should consider alternate routes and allow for extra travel time.
