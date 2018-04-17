SALISBURY, Mass. (AP) — A truck pulling a trailer full of cows caught fire on a Massachusetts interstate, but the driver and the cattle were not injured.
The fire happened Tuesday on Interstate 495 in Salisbury. Police say the driver got out of the truck safely and the flames did not spread to the trailer, which contained 13 cows.
The cattle were being moved from a farm in Maine to a livestock auction. Another vehicle was sent to pick them up.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
