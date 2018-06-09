NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — State police in New Jersey say a New York City man was one of two people killed when a box truck overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike.

NJ.com reports that Sgt. Jeff Flynn identified 43-year-old Kakha Komckhidze of Brooklyn died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. Friday at mile marker 104.4 in Newark.

Flynn says the box truck was going south in the center lane when it veered right, hit a guardrail and overturned, trapping the driver and a passenger, who were killed. Another passenger was uninjured.

Flynn said the other person killed was from the country of Georgia, and that person’s name hasn’t been released because next of kin haven’t been notified.

___

This story has been corrected to change the dateline to Pennsylvania rather than New Jersey.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com