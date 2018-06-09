NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — State police in New Jersey say a New York City man was one of two people killed when a box truck overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike.
NJ.com reports that Sgt. Jeff Flynn identified 43-year-old Kakha Komckhidze of Brooklyn died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. Friday at mile marker 104.4 in Newark.
Flynn says the box truck was going south in the center lane when it veered right, hit a guardrail and overturned, trapping the driver and a passenger, who were killed. Another passenger was uninjured.
Flynn said the other person killed was from the country of Georgia, and that person’s name hasn’t been released because next of kin haven’t been notified.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- Actor Jackson Odell dead at 20; coroner investigating cause
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
___
This story has been corrected to change the dateline to Pennsylvania rather than New Jersey.
___
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com