SANTA TERESA, N.M. (AP) — A cargo lane for trucks is speeding up border shipments from a Foxconn plant on the Mexican side of the Santa Teresa border crossing as part of a new pilot program.
The Albuquerque Journal reports it’s one of two pre-inspection pilot programs that have weapons-carrying U.S. Customs officers on site in uniform inspecting cargo in Mexico. Once shipments are inspected, trucks can haul the cargo across the border using a dedicated and secure lane.
Foxconn, a Taiwanese company that builds Dell computers and other consumer electronics, is the only manufacturing facility in Mexico with pre-inspection. The other program is in Tijuana at the Otay Mesa border crossing for trucks carrying Mexican produce.
Trade experts say having the pre-inspection program and dedicated truck lane in Santa Teresa is a major accomplishment.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know as tax filing season begins
- ‘This never happens’: International student’s unexpected ordeal ends with surprise twist
- In Seattle, teachers are going rogue just to take kids on a field trip | Danny Westneat
- ‘Extreme’ rainstorms becoming more common in Seattle, says city meteorologist
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
___
Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com