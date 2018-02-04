SANTA TERESA, N.M. (AP) — A cargo lane for trucks is speeding up border shipments from a Foxconn plant on the Mexican side of the Santa Teresa border crossing as part of a new pilot program.

The Albuquerque Journal reports it’s one of two pre-inspection pilot programs that have weapons-carrying U.S. Customs officers on site in uniform inspecting cargo in Mexico. Once shipments are inspected, trucks can haul the cargo across the border using a dedicated and secure lane.

Foxconn, a Taiwanese company that builds Dell computers and other consumer electronics, is the only manufacturing facility in Mexico with pre-inspection. The other program is in Tijuana at the Otay Mesa border crossing for trucks carrying Mexican produce.

Trade experts say having the pre-inspection program and dedicated truck lane in Santa Teresa is a major accomplishment.

