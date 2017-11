WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Motorists and rail commuters are facing delays after a tractor-trailer left its trailer in an overpass in suburban Philadelphia.

The truck hit the King of Prussia Road overpass in Radnor Township around 1 a.m. Thursday. The cab continued, bursting into flames. But the trailer stayed in the overpass.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s Paoli-Thorndale Regional Rail Line is operating with delays and the crash closed King of Prussia Road.