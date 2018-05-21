GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — A search is resuming Monday for a truck that drove off a bridge and plunged into a river in Alabama.
Gadsden Fire Chief Steve Carroll tells news outlets that witnesses reported the truck plowed through a guardrail on the Meighan Bridge on Sunday afternoon and went into the Coosa River.
Carroll says crews have an idea of the vehicle’s general location and initially believed they had found it, but hadn’t. The search was suspended overnight and was scheduled to resume at 7 a.m. Monday.
Carroll says search crews are in recovery mode. It’s not known how many people were inside the truck. No details about the truck’s make or color have been released.
