PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities said a pickup truck driver struck four cyclists on a charity fundraising bike ride in Northern California, severely injuring at least one of the riders, then drove away.
California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said the hit-and-run happened Saturday on a rural road southwest of Petaluma that’s popular with cyclists, especially on the weekends.
Witnesses told investigators the driver of a dark blue Dodge Ram with no front license plate appeared to intentionally swerve to the right side of the road, striking the group of cyclists.
Barclay said all four victims were injured and one man was flown to the hospital with critical injuries.
Most Read Stories
- What it’s like to buy and sell a house in Seattle’s craziest-ever market
- Seattle could spend a bundle defending itself, Kshama Sawant, in defamation suits WATCH
- Workers at Federal Way Denny's 'no longer employed' after black customers reportedly were asked to pay before eating
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
- Longtime morning host Mitch Levy says he has parted ways with KJR after prostitution arrest