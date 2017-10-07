PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities said a pickup truck driver struck four cyclists on a charity fundraising bike ride in Northern California, severely injuring at least one of the riders, then drove away.

California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said the hit-and-run happened Saturday on a rural road southwest of Petaluma that’s popular with cyclists, especially on the weekends.

Witnesses told investigators the driver of a dark blue Dodge Ram with no front license plate appeared to intentionally swerve to the right side of the road, striking the group of cyclists.

Barclay said all four victims were injured and one man was flown to the hospital with critical injuries.