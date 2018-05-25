Share story

By
The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A 48-year-old Detroit-area man will spend a 1½ to 15 years in prison for a crash that killed a Wayne County road repair worker and injured another.

Bobby Lee Collins of Lincoln Park was sentenced Friday.

Authorities have said 47-year-old David Wolf and 46-year-old Wilbert King were hit March 23, 2017 by a county truck in Taylor, southwest of Detroit. Wolf later died at a hospital. King suffered injuries to his abdomen and legs.

Collins was part of the road crew.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.

Collins had been charged with reckless driving causing death and serious impairment and causing death and injury in a work zone. He pleaded guilty to a moving violation causing the death of a construction worker. The other charges were dismissed.

The Associated Press