DETROIT (AP) — A 48-year-old Detroit-area man will spend a 1½ to 15 years in prison for a crash that killed a Wayne County road repair worker and injured another.
Bobby Lee Collins of Lincoln Park was sentenced Friday.
Authorities have said 47-year-old David Wolf and 46-year-old Wilbert King were hit March 23, 2017 by a county truck in Taylor, southwest of Detroit. Wolf later died at a hospital. King suffered injuries to his abdomen and legs.
Collins was part of the road crew.
Collins had been charged with reckless driving causing death and serious impairment and causing death and injury in a work zone. He pleaded guilty to a moving violation causing the death of a construction worker. The other charges were dismissed.