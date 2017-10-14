WAUCHULA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida truck driver has been sentenced to life in prison for a crash that killed two women while he was high on meth.
The Naples Daily News reports that 52-year-old Michael Phillips was sentenced Friday. He was convicted in August of two counts of DUI manslaughter and other charges.
Witnesses say Phillips was driving his truck erratically on a state road near Wauchula in December 2011, just before he crossed over the center line and slammed into a small car occupied by 34-year-old Kathleen O’Callaghan and 35-year-old Jennifer Jenkins.
Defense attorneys conceded during the trial that Phillips had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash but argued that it wasn’t the cause of the deadly crash.
___
Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com