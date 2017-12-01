ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia truck driver was killed when a Florida commuter train crashed into a semitrailer.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the crash occurred Thursday near Altamonte Springs, which is a suburb Orlando.

Florida Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Stephen Chambers had stopped the semi on the SunRail tracks and was trying to back into a business’ loading dock. The railroad arms came down, and the train approached the crossing. Chambers tried to get out of the truck cab, but it was too late.

Seminole County Fire Rescue says no injuries were reported to the train’s 38 passengers.

