BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An investigation revealed that a truck driver who authorities say caused a crash that killed him and three Idaho airmen had more than 20 traffic violations in several states.

The Idaho Statesman reports the National Transportation Safety Board says Illya Tsar was driving a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer east on Interstate 84 on June 16 when he slammed into the back of a Jeep Wrangler that was stopped in traffic.

Mountain Home Senior Airmen Carlos Johnson, Lawrence Manlapit III and Karlie Westall were all killed in the crash.

Tsar was a contracted driver for Krujex Freight Transport Corp. The company’s rate of driver out-of-service violations — which means the violations were a serious, immediate danger to themselves or others on the road — is three times higher than the national average.

Krujex did not respond to requests for comment.

