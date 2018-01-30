ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A jury says a Tennessee truck driver is guilty of several charges stemming from a fatal crash two years ago in mid-coast Maine.

The jury found 55-year-old Randall Weddle guilty of two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated driving under the influence and other charges on Tuesday. Police say he was drunk when his lumber truck caused a crash involving several cars in the Knox County town of Washington.

The crash killed 45-year-old Christina Torres York, of Warren, and 74-year-old Paul Fowles, of Owls Head.

Weddle pleaded not guilty to all the charges. His attorney filed motions prior to trial to prevent prosecutors from introducing blood tests collected from the truck’s engine control module. The justice presiding over the trial denied those motions.