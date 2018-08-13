CORNISH, N.H. (AP) — A truck driver has been accused of damaging a 152-year-old covered bridge that connects New Hampshire and Vermont.

Transportation officials say a box truck struck the Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge at the entrance approach in New Hampshire on Aug. 7 and left the scene. The damage was limited to the front facade.

A witness saw a license plate, and that led to an arrest warrant. Police said 24-year-old Tymon Teichroeb, of Albany, Oregon, turned himself in on Sunday on a charge of conduct after an accident. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

It’s the second time in a month the bridge has been damaged by a box truck. The bridge has a posted 9-feet-2-inch (2.8 meter) clearance.