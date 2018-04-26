PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Road and rail commuters will face disruptions after a Fedex truck crashed on a Los Angeles-area freeway and landed on train tracks.
Officials say the truck went through a median barrier on westbound Interstate 210 and ended up blocking two sets of Metro Gold Line tracks in Pasadena.
Metro spokesman Rick Jager says buses will be used to transport train passengers around the crash scene.
The California Highway Patrol closed all but two westbound lanes.
It wasn’t immediately known if the truck driver was hurt.