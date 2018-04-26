RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A truck carrying about 30,000 pounds of pineapple has overturned on a Virginia highway.

Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer overturned early Thursday and spilled the fruit on southbound I-85 in Dinwiddie County.

Police say the driver veered off the left shoulder before overcorrecting and losing control. The driver was not injured.

Police said cleanup of the fruit is expected to take an extended period.