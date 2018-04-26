RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A truck carrying about 30,000 pounds of pineapple has overturned on a Virginia highway.
Virginia State Police say a tractor-trailer overturned early Thursday and spilled the fruit on southbound I-85 in Dinwiddie County.
Police say the driver veered off the left shoulder before overcorrecting and losing control. The driver was not injured.
Police said cleanup of the fruit is expected to take an extended period.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun