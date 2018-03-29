ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) — A tractor-trailer carrying a load of cabbage overturned on a North Carolina highway, causing traffic delays just as Easter travelers hit the road for the weekend.

Zebulon police said on the department’s Facebook page that the tractor-trailer driver swerved to avoid hitting a car accessing U.S. 64 East on Thursday and flipped onto its side after hitting the cable highway divider. Three cars were also hit by debris flying from the truck.

Police officers and firefighters worked to clean up the spill, while the N.C. Department of Transportation also dispatched personnel to the scene.

One lane in each direction was closed as a result of the crash.