ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s trout fishing season is kicking off.
The state’s season opens on Sunday.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation says it will stock more than 2 million catchable-size trout in 315 lakes and ponds and in roughly 2,800 miles of streams around the state.
The state estimates that 647,000 anglers fish for trout in New York.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump urged to get tougher on Russia policy
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Young people run from Trump in new AP-NORC poll
- Seriously? Trump declares April ‘sexual-assault awareness’ month
- Autopsy disputes police account of fatal Sacramento shooting VIEW