PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Clean off your fishing reels. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is preparing for fishing season by stocking around 80,000 brook, brown and rainbow trout in waterways around the state.

Opening day for the season is set for April 14, and has been celebrated by over 40,000 anglers in Rhode Island in the past. Hatchery-raised tiger trout is bring stocked in four of the most popular fishing locations in a new addition.

According to the American Sport Fishing Association, recreational freshwater fishing contributes more than $36 million to the state economy each year.

A current fishing license and a Trout Conservation Stamp are required to participate. License fees are $18 for Rhode Island residents and current members of the Armed Forces. Licenses are free for anglers over 65. The season ends Nov. 30.