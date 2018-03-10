VENICE, Neb. (AP) — The trout lake at Two Rivers State Recreation Area in eastern Nebraska has been replenished with thousands of newly stocked trout.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the stocking included more than 9,000 rainbow and 500 tiger trout.
The trout caught cannot be released. Also, anglers must first purchase from the park office a daily trout tag for $6. Each tag is good for a daily bag limit of four trout.
The trout lake (Lake No. 5) is open from 7 a.m. to sunset each day.
Two Rivers sits near Venice in western Douglas County. Call the park at 402-359-5165 for more information.