MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The interim superintendent of an Alabama school district under state supervision has been selected for the full-time position.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that the Montgomery Public Schools board announced the selection of Ann Roy Moore on Thursday. The announcement followed an executive session in which the scores for the four finalists were tallied and members of the Alabama Education Association participated.

The decision is pending approval by the state superintendent.

The district is under state intervention because of academic and financial deficiencies. A dispute between the school board and the state intervention team on how to meet the state-required one-month operating reserve means that the district still doesn’t have a budget, seven months into the fiscal year.

Moore says that handling a special accreditation review process underway is a priority.

