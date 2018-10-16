MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Tara is drenching west-central Mexico while moving just offshore, and forecasters are warning of the danger of possible flash floods and high winds in some coastal areas.

The storm that formed Monday is moving slowly along the Pacific coast and it’s expected to remain close to land for the next few days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tara had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) Tuesday morning. It was centered about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south-southwest of Manzanillo while moving north-northwest at 1 mph (2 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes, south of Puerto Vallarta.

Rains of 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) are possible in parts of Colima, western Jalisco and western Michoacan states.