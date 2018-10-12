MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Sergio has hit the Baja California coast around Bahia de Ballenas and is weakening fast as it crosses the peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Sergio is expected to slip to a depression as it crosses Mulege to the mainland and continues on to west Texas and New Mexico.

Early Friday, the storm was located about 45 miles (75 kilometers) southwest of Santa Rosalia with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (70 kph). Schools in the area and the port of San Carlos were closed.

Sergio was moving northeast at about 24 miles per hour (39 kilometers per hour) and may reach the U.S. border as a depression sometime Saturday.

Sergio was expected to bring rain from southeast Arizona and southern New Mexico toward the southern plains.