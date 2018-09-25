MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Rosa has formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast, and while it is expected to strengthen, forecasters say it will remain far offshore.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is located about 385 miles (620 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo.
On Tuesday, Rosa had winds of about 45 miles per hour (75 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 9 miles per hour (15 kph).
The Hurricane Center predicted Rosa would grow to hurricane strength within a couple of days.
On its current track, Rosa is likely to remain hundreds of miles off the coast.