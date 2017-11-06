MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Rina has formed far out in the Atlantic Ocean where it poses no immediate threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Rina has formed about 890 miles (1,430 kilometers) east of Bermuda. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

The storm is currently moving to the north at 7 mph (11 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.