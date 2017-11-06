MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Rina has formed far out in the Atlantic Ocean where it poses no immediate threat to land.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Rina has formed about 890 miles (1,430 kilometers) east of Bermuda. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).
The storm is currently moving to the north at 7 mph (11 kph).
No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- 26 killed in church attack in Texas' deadliest mass shooting VIEW
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' dramatic 17-14 loss to Washington WATCH
- Not even a quack: Washington crushes rival Ducks in record-breaking win
- Warmer temps ahead in Seattle area after that unusually early blast of cold, snow