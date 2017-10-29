MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Philippe is approaching extreme southern Florida as it continues to dump heavy rain on central Cuba and the Bahamas.
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning the poorly organized storm is moving east-northeast at 17 mph (27.36 kph). A turn toward the northeast is expected, and a rapid motion toward the northeast is expected Sunday through Monday.
The center of Philippe is expected to move across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.
Philippe’s maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (72.42 kph), with higher gusts.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- UW freshman tight end Hunter Bryant exits UCLA game with leg injury
Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. However, Philippe is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Monday.